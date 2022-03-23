James Allen Carter FEDERALSBURG — James Allen Carter, Jr. of Federalsburg passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022 at his home. He was 68.
He was born on June 16, 1953 in Chevy Chase, Maryland the son of the late James A. Carter, Sr. and Rosa Mae Haynes Carter of Columbia, Maryland.
He graduated from Arundel Senior High School in Gambrills, Maryland with the class of 1972. After his education he enlisted in the United States Army. During his service, he returned home and married Deborah Harriman Carter on January 20, 1973.
James was a family man. He loved to be home close to his loved ones. He enjoyed working around the house, working on his cars and trucks in the garage, and loved listening to music. He loved to spend time with his family and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Deborah Harriman Carter of Federalsburg, two children: Melinda Cook and her companion William "Billy" Cooper of Queen Anne, Maryland, and David Carter and his wife Robyn of Federalsburg; his mother: Rosa Carter of Dundalk, Maryland; eight grandchildren: James IV, Dakota, Kyle, Austin, Beatrice, Wyatt, Mariah, and Marshall; and one brother: John A Carter of Dundalk, Maryland.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a son, James A. Carter, III.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 12:00 at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Cemetery in Federalsburg. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 12:00.
