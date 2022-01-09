James Allen Myrick, Sr. "Jim" CHESTER — On Wednesday, January 5, 2022, James Allen Myrick, 64, died after a valiant battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Jim is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 44 years, Sharon (McCaffrey), daughter Jamie Lynn Myrick, grandsons Matthew Ryan Myers Jr. and Maxwell James Myers, siblings Donna Conway (Tim) and David Myrick (Kathy), Aunts Margaret "Toodles" Bennett and Judy Myrick, Uncle Joseph Bennett Jr., and mother-in-law Mary E. "Betty" McCaffrey. Jim was predeceased by his son James Allen Myrick Jr. and parents James M. and Mary C. Myrick Jr.
A proud son of Berwyn Heights, Maryland, Jim graduated from Parkdale Senior High School in Riverdale, Maryland, Class of 1975 and then completed a four-year apprenticeship with Sheet Metal Workers Local 100. Most recently, Jim served as Quality Manager at the Whiting-Turner Contracting Company in Greenbelt, Maryland.
Jim's service to his community began as a coach for the Berwyn Heights Boys and Girls Club, but his true passion was his more than 30 years of service to Special Olympics Maryland. Most recently, Jim served as Area Director for Special Olympics Maryland, Upper Shore.
Jim could swat the skin off a baseball and whack the golf ball a mile. And you would see him every January raising money for Maryland Special Olympics by jumping in the cold Chesapeake Bay supporting the Polar Bear Plunge.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 10:00-11:00 am at St. Christopher's Catholic Church located at 1861 Harbor Drive, Chester, Maryland 21619. A mass of Christian burial will be offered at 11:00 am. Interment immediately following at St. Peter's Cemetery, Route 50, Queenstown, Maryland. COVID-19 protection measures will be in place. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED.
It was Jim's mission to preserve his son's legacy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that expressions of love and sympathy be made with a memorial contribution to the Jimmy Myrick Jr. Foundation (www.chesapeakecharities.org) which celebrates and supports individuals with differing abilities through sport, medical advocacy, and education.
