James Bryan EASTON — Ortt James Bryan Ortt, 89, of Saint Michaels, beloved husband of 50 years to Barbara Ortt passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022. “Jim” was born on February 8, 1933, the son of Kathryn B. Collier and Roman H. Ortt. A graduate of St. Michaels High School Class of 1951, and graduate from The University of Maryland School of Pharmacy, class of 1955.
Upon completion of college, he served as a pharmacist for the US. Army (1955-1957). Jim worked at many pharmacies over the years, including his own drugstore, Talbot Pharmacy. He managed Edgehill Pharmacy in Denton for fifteen years prior to retiring. Jim was one of the most beloved pharmacists in town. After retiring, he continued to do relief work for Hubbard’s Pharmacy in Cambridge, Denton Pharmacy, Greensboro Pharmacy and Hills Pharmacy.
Governor Hogan awarded Jim for 60 years of continuous licensures as a Maryland Pharmacist. His work ethic was unparalleled and he was well respected within the community. Not only was Jim a wonderful pharmacist- but he was also a wonderful man, loving husband, supportive father, and a doting “Poppy”.
Jim was a dedicated parishioner of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church. He was an active member of Knights of Columbus Council.
Jim is survived by his cherished wife; Barbara Tucker Ortt, his daughters; Kathy Andrews, Barb Wheeler, Amber Mckewen, son in law/friend; Brian Mckewen, his grandchildren; Jamie Greci (Matt Greci), Cody Larrimore, Payton Wheeler, Addy Wheeler, Max Mckewen, Olivia Mckewen, his great grandchildren; McCoy Greci, Wesson Greci, brother; Richard Ortt (Dottie), sister; Barbara Kraft and cherished nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his loving brother, Philip Ortt, and brother in law, William Kraft. Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Talbot Hospice Foundation.
