James Carlton Newcomb "Jimmy" CAMBRIDGE — James C. "Jimmy" Newcomb, Jr., 74, of Cambridge, Maryland passed away on Sunday morning, August 28, 2022 at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, Maryland.
Jimmy was one of six children born to the late James Carlton Newcomb, Sr. and Mary Mills Newcomb on November 16, 1947 in Cambridge.
He attended the local schools and graduated from Cambridge High School with the class of 1965.
On September 6, 1967 Jimmy was drafted into the U.S. Army and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. Most of his time spent he was stationed in south east Asia. Jimmy received the Vietnam service medal, National Defense medal, Efficiency Honor Fidelity medal, Marksmanship pin, Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He was honorably discharged on April 9, 1969 obtaining the rank of Sgt.
Jimmy returned to Cambridge after his military service and started dating the former Joyce Greene. They were married on July 25, 1971 and made their home in Cambridge, Maryland.
Jimmy went to work for the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier. He enjoyed going door to door in the community and met many people and also created lots of friends. Many will also consider Jimmy their favorite mailman. He retired after 41 years of service.
Jimmy was a very active man and devoted himself to his community. He was active in all veteran's activities. He was a member of the VFW Post #7460, American Legion Post #91, member of the American Division and the Southern Cross Division. He attended and was a member of New Life Christian Center in Salisbury. Jimmy served as his City Ward Commissioner for 16 years. He loved every minute of it and always attempted to do his best for the overall good of the City of Cambridge. Jimmy loved sports and played in the local softball leagues. He also coached and umpired girls' softball leagues. His favorite sport was bowling and was a member of the bowling league for 45 years. He received a plague for 25 yrs. in the USBC Open. After he retired from bowling he attended many PBA tournaments so he could watch his son compete. Nothing brought him more pleasure than to watch his son Jay excel at the sport. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Jimmy is survived by his wife Joyce of Cambridge; his son James Carlton "Jay" Newcomb, III of Salisbury, Maryland; a brother Ronnie Newcomb and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death besides his parents were sisters Kathy Wingate, Brenda Reid, Bonnie Rockwell and one brother Gary G. Newcomb.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from 6-8 pm. at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge.
A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, September 1, 2022 beginning 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Alice Knox officiating. A viewing will be held an hour prior to the service.
Interment will follow the service beginning 2:00 pm. at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock with military honors.
Serving as pallbearers will be Will Greene, Mike Greene, Kevin Greene, Steven Schuyler, Dennis Mullins and Brian Willey.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bruce Hurley, Bob Snelling, Steve Tull, Bob Milburn and Brad Mowbray.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Jimmy's name can be sent to Baywater Animal Rescue 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613 or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
