James Chapman Gieske EASTON — James Chapman Gieske, MD, passed away at the age of 84 on Thursday August 10th, 2023 at Memorial Hospital in Easton, a hospital where he devotedly cared for countless residents of the Eastern Shore and many others passing through. Dr. Gieske was born October 3rd, 1938 in Baltimore to Mr. Edward T. and Mary Clare Chapman Gieske. He attended Calvert School, Gilman School, Princeton University ('61), and Johns Hopkins Medical School ('65). At Hopkins, he met and married fellow student, Judith Porter, beginning an exemplary 59-year marriage.
Jim then trained in Boston in general, pediatric, thoracic, and cardiac surgery. In 1967, he began Naval Service in Norfolk and served as a Medical Officer aboard USS Georgetown during the Vietnam War. In 1973, he and Judi moved to Easton where he opened a surgical practice while Judi practiced pediatrics, and they raised three sons.
Jim's breadth of training enabled him to meet the surgical needs of a wide variety of patients and he practiced with the spirit of a country doctor in Easton's small community. Those who worked with him in the operating room remember him as skilled, poised, caring, and amusing. He co-founded Delmarva Foundation for Medical Care, which is now Qlarant, and chaired the Medical Ethics Committee at Memorial Hospital. In retirement, he served on the board of Talbot Hospice and remained a resource for friends, family, and anyone who came his way in need of comfort and medical guidance. He also trained doctors in Kazakhstan and helped modernize medical care in Vietnam.
Settling on the Eastern Shore in 1973 was a return home, as Jim was preceded by four generations of Chapmans in Chestertown and, as a boy, he learned to sail on the Chester River. An avid sailor, Jim raced locally and offshore before he and Judi, in 1992, realized a dream which he had nurtured for decades: to sail into blue water over the horizon. Their thirst for adventure not fully quenched by a two year trip around the Caribbean, they then spent many summers traveling the canals of France by barge, embarked on several voyages to the Arctic and Antarctic, and recently traveled to the Galapagos.
Dr. James Gieske rests now in peace, a man whose generosity of spirit, passion for adventure, and quest for learning never waned. He is survived by his wife, Dr. Judith Gieske, sons Chapman, Porter (Sarah), and Hardy (Vanessa), and grandchildren Sebastian, Chloe, Dash, and Juniper. Memorial donations can be made to Mid-Shore Community Foundation, designated to ITCH, an Introduction To Careers in Healthcare serving public middle schools, Jim and Judi's most recent endeavor begun only three months ago. Honor Dr. Gieske's life and extend well wishes to his family at Third Haven Meetinghouse at 405 S Washington St in Easton on Wednesday, August 23rd from 12-3pm. Burial services will be private.
