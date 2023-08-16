James Chapman Gieske EASTON — James Chapman Gieske, MD, passed away at the age of 84 on Thursday August 10th, 2023 at Memorial Hospital in Easton, a hospital where he devotedly cared for countless residents of the Eastern Shore and many others passing through. Dr. Gieske was born October 3rd, 1938 in Baltimore to Mr. Edward T. and Mary Clare Chapman Gieske. He attended Calvert School, Gilman School, Princeton University ('61), and Johns Hopkins Medical School ('65). At Hopkins, he met and married fellow student, Judith Porter, beginning an exemplary 59-year marriage.

