James Duncan Stalter Stalter SHERWOOD — James Duncan Stalter died in his sleep on Saturday, May 6, at Mallard Bay Rehabilitation & Nursing while recuperating from a recent fall at home in Sherwood, MD. He was 86. Jim was born on September 8, 1936 in Suffern, New York to Ken and Edith Stalter of Sloatsburg, New York, where he spent most of his life. His parents, his brothers, Kenneth H. Stalter, Jr. and William G. Stalter predeceased him. As well as two nephews, and a grandniece.
Jim is survived by his niece, Edith (Margaret) Knoblick, also of Sherwood, who was like a daughter to him, his sister, BS Smith, of Delhi, NY and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Jim was one of the first five children to attend the Cerebral Palsy Diagnosis and Treatment Center in Suffern High School in 1946, the first-time services were provided in Rockland County.
Jim was also one of the first children to attend Camp Jawonio, New City NY. Jawonio, is a Ramapough (First Nation) word for independence.
Jim loved jazz and listening to the radio. He loved JEOPARDY! and considered himself one of its great contestants.
As a young man, he was a member of the Young Republicans and never missed a vote.
Jim started working at Camp Jawonio, New City NY mowing the grass as a young man. He began driving soon after obtaining his Chauffeur's license and drove the children to Camp in his own car. He later drove all sizes of buses on regular routes to the Jesse Kaplan School in West Nyack and on school outings, locally or the educational and cultural venues of NYC. He became a Teachers Assistant early on as well. He later added an evening custodial position to his duties in addition to his weekend work as a landscaper. He will be remembered as a hard worker to all who knew him. Jim was a natural role model to the children under his care, demonstrating that disabilities need not limit one's ability to be independent and to take their place in the community.
Always up for an adventure, Jim was excited when the opportunity to move to Sherwood Maryland arose, happily following his niece and her (late) husband Henry to this beautiful state. Jim was an avid baseball fan and became a Nationals fan overnight. He settled into his home on Back Creek and enjoyed the sun coming up in the front window and setting out the back. He enjoyed the multitude of birds, from the sweet bluebirds to the mighty great blue heron. Daily sightings of bald eagles, egrets and gulls, his beloved cardinals and the many songbirds that filled his woods. He enjoyed spotting the sika and white tail deer in his own yard and affectionately named the big black rat snake, Kenny, after his late nephew.
Funeral arrangements made by the Henry Funeral Home of Cambridge MD. Cremation is private. Memorial contributions in Jim's honor can be made to Camp Jawonio, New City NY. A celebration of Jim's life continues in the hearts of every child who ever knew him and their mothers. Mourners are encouraged to live life to the fullest with curiosity, courage and caring for others, as Jim did. And to critically examine all barriers to independent living, pursuing freedom and defending individual rights and self-determination. To strive for and to be happy. Raise a glass and salute, To Jim. To a good life. L'chaim!
"Never underestimate the power of a small group of committed people to change the world. In fact, it is the only thing that ever has." ~ Margaret Mead
To plant a tree in memory of James Stalter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.