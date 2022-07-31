James E. Blakely EASTON — James Emmett Blakely, of Easton, passed away on July 22, 2022.
Born on January 16th, 1940, to the late Erma Florence Blakely and Lester Eugene Blakely in Torrance, California. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Edna; a son, Jeffrey Blakely (Donna); a daughter, Kimberly Blakely Williams (Bryan); grandchildren, Connor Blakely, Chadwick Blakely and Erin Williams; a brother, Laurence E. Blakely; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother, Bruce Lester Blakely and his wife, Norma; along with a sister in law, Darlene Blakely.
Jim's career spanned 36 years at the Library of Congress. As a Senior Reference Specialist working for the Congressional Research Service, he served Members of Congress, and congressional staff with research for numerous legislative matters. He appreciated working together with his many talented colleagues, remaining friends for life.
After retirement he volunteered for many organizations. For 25 years he enjoyed barbershop singing; most of those years with Bowie Knights of Harmony.
He wanted everyone to know, "He Tried" and to be kind to one another. He has now relocated to heaven.
At his request, services will be private.
Those wishing to make a donation in his memory are encouraged to do so to a charity of your choice.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam, Easton, MD.
To plant a tree in memory of James Blakely as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.