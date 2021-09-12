James Edward Smith "Smitty" EASTON, MD — James Edward Smith, known to his friends and family as "Jim or Smitty", long time resident of Easton, MD, passed away unexpectedly on September 7, 2021. He was 79 years old.
Born on August 14, 1942, in Phoenixville, PA, son of the late James Patrick and Ann Tomcho Smith. He grew up in Phoenixville with his 4 brothers and sister. He was very proud to be an Eagle Scout and to have faithfully served in the U.S. Navy. He attended Villanova University where and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree (B.A.) and later earned a Master of Arts degree (M.A.) from Washington College. Jim met and married Marion Takacs on June 9, 1962, and they made their home in Phoenixville, PA until they moved in 1972 to Easton, MD. Jim loved meeting, talking with and being around people so he naturally worked in various sales positions throughout his life. For the past several years, he was a peer counselor at the Eastern Shore Hospital, where he spent his days counseling and helping others. Jim was a faithful parishioner of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. He was a past Faithful Navigator of the Fourth Degree of the Knights of Columbus. He also served as a past Grand Knight, Financial Secretary and many other positions in the Regina Coeli Chapter Council #2274. Many of the Monday night Bingo ladies will remember Jim as "Bingo Man" when he called Bingo nearly every Monday night for many years. He was a loyal member of both the Easton Elks and past Commander of Easton VFW #5118.
Along with his love for his wife and daughters, his pride and joy were his "eight wonderful grandchildren", as he and Marion pridefully referred to their grandchildren. Over the years, you would always see Jim and Marion enjoying all aspects of their families lives. Celebrations including Halloween parades, Disney World, graduations, Christmas season, he truly came alive enjoying, supporting and mentoring his grandkids! No matter the weather or location, Jim and Marion were on the sidelines or bleachers in full team "gear" supporting any sport or event where a grandchild was participating. They traveled with their grandkids sports teams to cheer them on, went to every school show or production and attended academic achievement banquets. Many remember Jim's "face paint" and "The Weasel" in support of the many Pop Warner football games and championships! They were fixtures at all things at Saints Peter and Paul schools from preschool through high school. He had college gear he proudly displayed for each college his grandkids attended. He was a dog lover as well, even his faithful dogs Gus, Fairway and Rocco would be dressed in the latest kids' college gear! His life was his wife, family, friends, faithful dogs and his dedicated service to others!
Jim is survived by his wife Marion D. Smith of Easton; daughters, Lisa Smith McCormack of Easton, Colleen Smith D'Albora (John) of Easton and Christine D. Harrington (Michael) of Queenstown; grandchildren, Michael McCormack, Gil, Andy, and Julia D'Albora and Matthew, Jacob, Luke, and Samantha Harrington. Also survived by his siblings, Phyllis Farrer, Patrick Smith, Greg Smith, and Mark Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Smith and son-in-law, Bob McCormack.
The family will receive friends at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, Easton (corner of Brookletts and Harrison St) on Friday, September 17 from 5:30- 8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 1210 S. Washington Street, Easton, MD on Saturday, September 18 at 11:00am. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers and for those wishing to make donations in Jim's memory, the family suggests donations to: Saints Peter and Paul HS Athletic Fund 900 High Street Easton, MD 21601 attn: Finance.
*choose donate and in comment box put Jim's name*
For online condolences please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
