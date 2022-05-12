James F. Eaton DENTON — James F. Eaton, Sr. of Denton, MD, formerly of Ridgely, MD, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the Caroline Nursing Home in Denton. He was 92 years old.
Born at home on Holsinger Lane in Ridgely, Mr. Eaton was the son of the late Harry Eaton and Anna Pinder Eaton. His wife, Mary Elizabeth Eaton, passed away on September 9, 2002.
Mr. Eaton had lived in Caroline County all his life where he was a self-employed farmer and butcher. He had also worked for Southern States in Ridgely for many years.
Mr. Eaton is survived by three daughters: Rosemary Spies (Hank) of Easton, MD, Jeanie Wagner of Easton, and Cathie Downes (Jay) of Ridgely; two sons, James Eaton, Jr. (Moe) of Denton and Michael Eaton (Diane) of Ridgely; and one sister, Anna Mae Walls. In addition to his parents, Mr. Eaton is preceded in death by a son, Richard "Ricky" Eaton; five brothers: Hopkins Eaton, Austin Eaton, A. Paul Eaton, Sr., Palmer Eaton, and Russell Eaton; and four sisters: Brenna Morris, Edna Palmatory, Velma Breeding, and Florence Cronshaw.
There will be a public visitation from 6 until 8 on Tuesday evening, May 17th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A located at 12 South Second Street in Denton. The service will be private
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617 or to Caroline Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare, 520 Kerr Ave., Denton, MD 21629. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralbomepa.com.
