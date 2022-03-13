James Forrest Riley, Sr. "Jim" EASTON — James "Jim" Forrest Riley, Sr. of Easton passed away on February 6, 2022. He was 92 years old.
Born on March 5, 1929, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Virginius Forrest and Inez (Seward) Riley.
Jim worked for Mobil Oil his entire career. He moved to Kent Island in 1980 and retired in 1982. Jim was an avid gardener, crabber and bird watcher. He loved his time on the water.
In addition to his parents, Jim is predeceased by his two beloved wives, Jean Ann (Wirth) of Glen Burnie and Elizabeth (Gannon) of Centreville. Also, his son James F. Riley Jr. of Reedville, VA and grandson, James F. Riley III also of Reedville, Va.
Jim is survived by his children, Jeanne Riley Gordinier of Stevensville, MD; William Riley of Eden, MD; and Glenn Riley of Australia. There is a slew of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, too many to name. And even more who considered him their Pap Pap.
Services were held at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home PA in Chester, MD. A celebration of life is planned for this summer.
