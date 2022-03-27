POWAY, CA — James Leonard Forrest, Jr., passed away in Poway, CA, on December 31, 2021. James was born to James L. Forrest, Sr., and Hazel Bryant Forrest on August 4, 1950, in Oxford, MD.
After graduating from Easton High School, Jim joined the United States Navy where he served multiple tours of duty in Vietnam. He was aboard the USS Kitty Hawk and was also a sniper. Jim received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal/Gold Star by demonstrating exceptional leadership skills. He loved his country, the flag, and all things military.
Jim enjoyed helping others. One of his favorite things was to be part of the “Smoker Boyz.” A group of 12 of his best friends donating their time to cook and smoke meat to raise money for the community Elks, Fleet and VFW to help maintain their annual budgets. Besides spending time with friends and family, in his spare time Jim liked to play pool, ice skate and especially loved being on the water crabbing.
Jim is survived by a son Bryan Forrest and his wife, Danielle, a sister Priscilla Parrott and her husband Philip, and 5 grandchildren Elijah, Gabrielle, Isaiah, Hayden and Greyson. He also leaves behind two close friends Tommy Bringman and Richard Colburn.
