James G. Warrell EAST NEW MARKET — James G. Warrell, 78, of East New Market, died Monday, July 24, 2023 at his daughter's home in Delmar. Born April 10, 1945, he was the son of the late Leroy Warrell and Elva Matilda Mooney Warrell Paige.
He was a 1963 graduate of North Dorchester High School. He worked for many years as a mechanic at Continental Can Company. He enjoyed building doll houses for family and friends. He was a lifetime member of Sons of the American Legion Post 243 in Hurlock. He is survived by two daughters, Jamie Christine Owens and her companion, Donnie Dayton and Virginia Lee Warrell and wife Tatiana of Tampa, FL; a son, Gregory J. Warrell and wife Angie of Seaford; three grandchildren, Tanner Warrell, Andrew Warrell, and Regan Warrell; a brother, Norman A. Warrell and wife Barbara of Eldorado; a special friend, Marsha Gurley of Texas; nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Patricia Ann Dyes, his second wife, Sue Newnam Warrell; three brothers, Richard Warrell, George Warrell and Roy Warrell; and a son-in-law, Rodd Owens.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, July 30, 2023 from 12:00PM until 1:00PM at the Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market. Graveside service will begin at 1:30PM at Unity Washington Cemetery in Hurlock.
At the request of Mr. Warrell, please dress in casual clothing.
