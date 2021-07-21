James H. Bland "Pop" FEDERALSBURG — James H. (Pop) Bland passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at with his family by his side. He was 84.
He was born on April 26, 1936 in Waynesburg, PA, the son of the late Wilbur and Emma Bland.
He graduated from Waynesburg High School in 1954 and later moved to Easton, MD in the late 1950's. He was a long time plumber and an Auxiliary member of the VFW Post 5246. He married the love of his life, Helen S. Bland, in 1964.
He was a super fan of the Steelers, especially when they played the Ravens, and would always call his son when the Ravens lost.
He is survived by his sons, Doug Bland of Waynesburg, PA and Daniel Bland (Linda) of Hurlock, MD, step-son, Guy Daubach (Marty Vincent) of Delaware, step-daughters, Pamela Simmons of Colorado, and Debbie Simmons of Mississippi, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, a brother, Charles Bland (Linda) of Waynesburg, PA and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Helen Bland, step-son Clinton Simmons, and step-daughter Sandra Simmons.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Augusy 15, 2021 from 2:00 to 5:00 at the Federalsburg VFW Post #5246.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
