James H. Horsman HURLOCK — James H. (Turk) Horsman, 97, of Hurlock, MD passed away on July 20, 2023, at Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville, MD. He was born on October 12, 1925, in Vienna, the son of the late Charlie Christopher Horsman and Blanche Richardson Horsman.
After graduating from Vienna High School, he worked on the family farm and then enlisted in the Army in 1945 and was stationed in Italy and then Japan. After his discharge, he married Lorraine Julia Hurlock of Hurlock. During the Korean Conflict he was called back to active duty. He was a member of the American Legion Post 243 for 64 years.
He was employed by Continental Can Company in Hurlock as a mechanic from 1955 to 1988 when he retired. Retirement meant spending summers and fall with his wife at their trailer in Ocean City. He enjoyed visits from his grandkids-- riding bicycles, playing miniature golf, rollerblading and going to the beach and boardwalk.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine, sister Marie Mumford, and brothers Carl, Roy and Charles. He is survived by his daughter, Bonnie Morgan (Ed) of Easton, and his son, James Horsman, Jr. of Seaford. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandson; all of whom will miss their "Poppy".
A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 4, at 1:00 p.m. at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery at Hurlock. In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to Compass Regional Hospice, 255 Comet Dr. Centreville, MD 21617.
Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
