James Henry Jerpe "Jim" TUCKER, GA — James "Jim" Henry Jerpe passed away on August 30th, 2022. He was 83 years old.
Jim was born on July 28th, 1939 to the late James Jerpe and Grace McClain. He grew up in the Point Breeze neighborhood of Pittsburgh and went on to live in diverse places, including California and Mexico. He moved to Kent Island in 1980.
Jim had a multifaceted career, which included tenures as a surgical nurse, a flight instructor, and a stockbroker for Merrill Lynch. Upon his move to the Eastern Shore, he was employed by the Environmental Protection Agency as a water chemist specializing in gas chromatography. He worked there until his official retirement in 1996. Afterwards he traveled extensively in Europe and South America, while also spending time as an EPA consultant and a network engineer for Chesapeake College.
Jim married his late wife Gail in 1975, and they went on to raise two sons. Together they enjoyed fishing, camping, and long hours on the back porch with their neighbors, telling stories. Jim's favorite place in the world was Assateague Island. He visited it frequently with his wife, his sons, and their friends.
Jim was known for his broad humor and for the large circles of friends and family that he kept. He had a wide range of interests and liked to try new things. Later in life he studied electrical engineering at Johns Hopkins, took courses in Spanish, and became a violinist at St. Christopher's Church in Stevensville.
Along with his parents, Jim is predeceased by his beloved wife Gail Jerpe, his son Chris Jerpe, his younger sister Ann Mercho, and his younger brother Eric Jerpe. He is survived by his son Nathan Jerpe and his wife Jin Fu of Atlanta, and his granddaughter Luna.
A viewing will be held on Sept. 9th, 2022 beginning at 10:00 am followed by a service at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow in Stevensville Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
