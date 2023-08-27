James Howard Shortall, Sr. DENTON — James Howard Shortall, Sr., a resident of Denton, MD, peacefully passed away early Tuesday morning, August 22, 2023, at Arcadia Assisted Living in Denton after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was 81 years old.
Jim was born on May 30, 1942, to Virginia Agnes (née Brooks) and Thomas Edward Shortall, Sr. of Trappe, MD. After graduating from Easton High School in 1960, Jim joined his father and brother Tommy in the family farming business. His son Joe later joined him, and father and son worked together, painstakingly restoring a 1948 Farmall H straight axle tractor in addition to their many farm duties. Jim remained a proud Talbot County farmer until his retirement in 2001. He was also an avid golfer, a tremendous Harley-Davidson fan, and was very proud of his red 2010 Camaro.
Jim married his first love, Patricia Mary Smith, in August 1963, and they had three children together: Jimmy, Beth, and Joe. Jim and Pat enjoyed 37 wonderful years together until her passing in 2000.
In August 2002, Jim married his second love, Loretta Dixon. They spent 21 years together traveling, playing golf, and enjoying NASCAR, football, and baseball. Rarely were they seen apart from each other.
Jim was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016. Throughout the stages of the disease, Loretta remained courageously by his side. He entered Arcadia Assisted Living of Denton in December 2021. Loretta never missed a day visiting him and bringing his beloved chocolate bars. The family will be eternally grateful to the staff at Arcadia II of Denton for their exceptional caregiving.
Jim died gracefully in the knowledge that he was thoroughly loved by his family and many friends.
Jim was predeceased by his parents, his first wife Pat, his brother Tommy, and a nephew, Timothy Shortall.
He is survived by his wife, Loretta; his daughter, Beth Gunsallus, and her husband Frank, of Trappe; his sons, James H. Shortall, Jr., of Arlington, VA, and Edward Joseph Shortall of Trappe; a beloved granddaughter, Patricia R. Shortall of Florida; a nephew, Tony Shortall of Indiana; and two of his closest friends, Leroy Miller and Steve Lindsey.
He is also survived by Loretta's children, Bob Banning (Melissa) and Michelle Robinson (Jay); his step-grandchildren, Logan Shubert (Cody), Jordan Banning, and Cassidy Robinson; and an amazing step-great-grandson, Beckham Gray Shubert.
A memorial gathering will be open to all from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 200 S. Harrison St, Easton, MD. A private service at Oxford Cemetery for immediate family will follow the memorial gathering. The service at Oxford Cemetery will be live-streamed by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home (www.fhnfuneralhome.com) on Mr. Shortall's obituary page.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 (www.alz.org). Go to www.fhnfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
