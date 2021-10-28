James "Jamie" Blades, Jr. EASTON — James "Jamie" Paul Blades, Jr. of Easton, MD passed away on October 23, 2021. He was 49 years old.
He was born on July 8, 1972, in Easton, Maryland, the son of James Paul Blades, Sr. and Janice Blades. He graduated from Easton High School as part of the class of 1990.
Jamie will be remembered for his love of live music, his children, and the Dallas Cowboys. He could often be found surrounded by close friends and was known as someone who would give all that he had to help those he cared about. His generous outlook on life, big heart, and stubborn nature will live on through his loved ones.
He is survived by his children; his daughters, Taylor Blades of Easton, MD and Shelby and Jordan Blades of Trappe, MD, and his son, Joshua Blades of Trappe, MD; his father, James Blades, Sr. of Easton, MD; his partner Tiffiny Hahn of Easton, MD; and his former spouse Stephanie Blades of Trappe, MD.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg with the Reverend Bill Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 12:00. Burial will be private.
Following the memorial service at the Funeral Home, a Celebration of Life reception will be held at the Elks Lodge in Easton.
