James Jesse Miller EASTON — James Jesse Miller passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the home of his granddaughter. He was 96.
Born in Easton, MD, January 20, 1927, he was the son of the late Robert Miller and Margaret Stevens Miller. He attended school in Easton and later went to work on the farm. He held various jobs including driving a feed truck for McKinney Willis and working on the water prior to his early retirement due to illness. He married his wife of 70 years, Etta Sewell Miller on June 21, 1947, and they made their home in Wittman, MD.
Mr. Miller was a member of the Royal Oak Community United Methodist Church, The Edge Creek Boat Club, and served as past President of the Postmasters Auxiliary. He enjoyed spending time with his family, crabbing, metal detecting, sweet tea, and a really good dessert.
He is survived by his daughter, Susan Roe, three grandchildren, Amy Young (Barry), Jennifer Wade (John), and Jason Walbert (Lisa), seven great grandchildren, Jessica Weems (Kevin), Victoria Frazier (Austin), Olivia Wade, Heather Young, Nathan Young, Sarah Patchett, and Mercy Walbert, five great-great grandchildren, Aubree Lewis, Kynlee Weems, Kolton Weems, Kady Weems, and Brew Frazier. One brother-in-law, Raymond Harrison, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Miller, a brother Donald Miller, and a sister Anne Spies.
Visitation will be at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 200 South Harrison St., Easton, MD 21601, on Monday, May 22, 2023, from 10-11AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Lawrence Michael Murphy Scholarship Fund c/o April Motovidlak, P.O. Box 209, Wittman, MD 21676.
