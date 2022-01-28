James Joseph EASTON, MD — Nagle James Nagle, "Jim",92, a resident of Easton, Md. died on Thursday, January 13. Born on November 2, 1929, Jim served in the U.S. Army and enjoyed watching baseball, football and playing golf. Jim was the beloved husband of the late Mary Ann Nagle who died in 1986 and survived by his wife Linda Nagle and Jim's daughter's Gabrielle Hammmond (Mark), Mary Weiss, and Janice Watson (Glenn) and 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He was also survived by Linda's daughter's Susan Mack (Bryon) and Deborah Ruane and Linda's three grandchildren. Friends are invited to celebrate Jim's life at Holy Family Catholic Church, 826 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD on Wednesday, February 2 from 10am until Mass of Christian Burial begins at 11:30 am. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Macular Degeneration Association, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Ste 100, Sarasota, FL,34232. (macularhope.org)
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.