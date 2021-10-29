James Leon Todd "J.L." HARMONY — James "J.L." Leon Todd Jr, 84, of Harmony, MD, passed away in the comfort of his home on October 25, 2021.
J.L. was born on July 7, 1937, to James Leon Todd and Elsie Anna Marquardt Todd in Easton MD. He attended public school in Preston, MD and was confirmed in Immanuel Lutheran Church in Preston, MD, on March 18, 1951. J.L. enlisted in the Army of the United States when he was 17 years old.
J.L was honorably discharged from the Army in 1957. At that time J.L. needed to seek employment since he was no longer enlisted. He worked at Maryland Plastics in Federalsburg, MD for a short time and then decided to apply at DuPont in Seaford, DE. After thinking about being enclosed in an industry plant for 8 hours a day, he decided that kind of work was not for him.
It was at that time that J.L. met and started dating the love of his life, Dorothy, and they wed the following year, November 14, 1958.
He realized that he needed to learn a trade where in the future he could make a decent living. J.L. went to work for Smith Plumbing in Easton, MD, making 75 cents an hour. The work was long and difficult, but he decided to stay and learn the trade. A trade he continued to work until he was 79 years old.
J.L. was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned. He was unendingly proud of his wife and children, and always tried his best to support them. In addition to being a dedicated and loving father, J.L. Loved to go to Bonnies and eat the Maryland crabs. He enjoyed riding his old tractor, planting hay and vegetables, and caring for the cows and horses. J.L. loved watching old westerns with John Wayne and Clint Eastwood.
Throughout his entire life, he held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with his wife. He attended Harmony United Methodist Church where he served as a trustee and helped in their many activities.
Anyone who knew J.L. knew that he was the most loving father, husband, and friend anyone could ask for.
J.L will live on in the hearts of his loving wife: Dorothy "Dottie" Todd; his children: Bonnie (Dallas) and Jim (Trish); grandsons: Jason (Amy) Todd Brown; Brian Dallas (Katie) Brown; Remmy Alden Todd; and his deeply loved "great" grandchildren: Olivia, Adam, Anna, Judd, and Jessi. All of whom always put a smile on his face.
He is smiling now up in heaven with his many buddies sharing stories over cups of coffee.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations are made to Alzheimer's Association, American Diabetes Association, and/or Harmony United Methodist Church.
A funeral service will be held at Harmony United Methodist Church on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 11:00 am.
For online condolences, visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
