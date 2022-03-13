James M. MCDANIEL — Plack James M. Plack passed away on Saturday, February 26th at his home in McDaniel, MD. He was 72.
Born in Pittsburgh, PA on November 1, 1949, he was the oldest child of the late Martin and Mary Margaret Plack. After graduating from Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP), where he majored in Physical Education and swam on the IUP swim team, he accepted a job as a P.E. teacher at St. Michaels Elementary School and moved to Tilghman Island. He quickly fell in love with the Eastern Shore, adopting its culture and hobbies like fishing, picking crabs, and carving decoys, and learning how to tell a long, funny story. Jim loved the close-knit community and made friends with everyone he met. He was also a proud Freemason and joined Granite Lodge #177, serving as Worshipful Master in 1989, 1994, 1998, 2004-2005, and 2007. Jim’s second career was with Higgins & Spencer, where he enjoyed the loyalty and friendship of many customers and colleagues for close to 40 years.
Jim’s proudest accomplishment, by far, was the beautiful home and family he built with his ex-wife, Barbara Plack. In addition to Barbara, he is survived by his two sons, Philip (Jennifer) Plack and Patrick (Rhodessa) Plack; one brother, Philip (Leslie) Plack; two sisters, Patricia (Chris) Getz and Jean (Jerry) Dames; three nieces, Valerie (Nick) Baccash, Natalie (Sean) McCormick, and Victoria Plack; and two cherished grandsons, Harrison and Henry.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 26th at 11:00am at Christ Church, 301 S. Talbot Street, St. Michaels, MD 21663.
