James M. Snyder OXFORD — James (Jim) Merlin Snyder, aged 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday afternoon, 22 May 2022.
Jim was born in Hagerstown, Maryland on 18 Feb. 1931, the second son of G. Merlin and Janet Snyder. Jim's brother George passed away in 2017. His sisters, Jean Hicks and Anne Geyer reside in North Carolina. Jim graduated from Hagerstown High School in 1949 and attended Loyola College in Baltimore. He enlisted with the U.S. Air Force in 1951 and was stationed in West Germany. After receiving an honorable discharge, he returned to Maryland.
In the early 1950's he entered business by establishing Motor Truck Service Corp., a truck repair facility in Hagerstown. He subsequently became a dealer for International Harvester Trucks. He retired in 1983.
Jim married Joan Hoffman of Waynesboro, PA in June 1956 in Hagerstown. They raised four children: Pamela, James Jr., Todd and Susan. Jim and Joan bought a second home in Oxford, Maryland in 1978. Soon after, this became their permanent residence. Joan passed away in December 2010.
Jim was on the Board of Directors of Hagerstown Trust Bank from 1972 to 1998, Rose Hill Cemetery in Hagerstown from 1974 to 2021 and St. James School, St. James, Maryland.
Jim was a long-term member of Fountain Head Country Club in Hagerstown, The Kiwanis Club of Hagerstown, the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, the Assembly Club of Washington County, the Tred Avon Yacht Club and the Poplar Island Yacht Club. Jim and Joan worshipped at the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church of Oxford, Maryland.
Jim leaves behind six grandchildren, three great grandchildren and many friends.
There will be a memorial service held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church of Oxford, Maryland on Saturday 04 June 2022 at 1:00pm.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Oxford Volunteer Fire Dept. or the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. A family service will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery at a future date.
