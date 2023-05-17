James O. Lewis, Sr. QUEENSTOWN — James O. Lewis, Sr., 76, of Queenstown, MD died on May 14, 2023.
Born on September 9, 1946 in Grasonville, MD, he was the son of the late Howard Lewis Sr. and Jean Ruth Lewis. He attended Stevensville High School. On August 14, 1965 he married Diane Cannon. He was drafted into the Army in 1966 and served in Germany. Jim worked for 32 years in the Postal Service, and then worked for Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home for 20 years. Jim was a Life Member of the Queenstown Volunteer Fire Department, to which he belonged for 50 years; a member of Calvary United Methodist Church; and an Associate Member of the Queenstown Lions Club. He loved dancing, bowling, playing softball and anything involving his children and grandchildren.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Diane; sons, Jamie (Michelle) and Jeff (Meredith); grandchildren: J.T. (Virginia), Jared (Grace), Samantha and Josh; nephews: Buddy (Ann), Shannon (Michaela), and Mike (Becca); a niece, Sherri (David); brother in-law, Charlie Cannon; and sisters in-law, Ann Lewis and Kathy Rodgers. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Butch Lewis.
A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Friday, May 19 at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 408 S. Liberty St., Centreville, MD, where friends and family may visit on Thursday, May 18 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm. Burial will follow the funeral at Chesterfield Cemetery in Centreville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, PO Box 7, Queenstown, MD 21658; the Queenstown Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 118, Queenstown, MD 21658; or to Compass Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617.
