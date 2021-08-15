James R. "Rick" Forester CAMBRIDGE — James R. "Rick" Forester, 66, of Cambridge suddenly passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021 at his home. He was born in Cambridge on September 23, 1954 and was a son of the late James D. Forester and Eleanor F. Howell.
Rick graduated from North Dorchester High School class of 1972. He worked and retired from the State Highway Department as a Bridge Inspector and he loved his State Highway brothers. Rick enjoyed playing cards, was an avid Baltimore Orioles and Ravens fan, watching John Wayne movies, playing games with his grandchildren and spending time with his cats.
He is survived by his daughter Amanda Forester-Cannon and husband Matt of Hurlock, two grandchildren Brodie and Finley, his best buddy Cindy Rippons Forester of Cambridge, a sister Judith Moon of Salisbury, a brother Robert Forester of Hebron, a nephew Eric Collevechio, of California, a niece Alexa Balzer of Florida, a great niece Hailey Johanson of Charleston, SC, and special friends Rich and Jenny Collevechio. Beside his parents, Mr. Forester is preceded in death by a niece Heidi Vickers Johanson.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
