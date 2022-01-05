James Robert Hutchison DAGSBORO — James Robert Hutchison of Dagsboro, Delaware, previously of Chester MD, passed away on December 28, 2021 at 74 years old. He was affectionately known as Bob, Hutch and Poppy. "He fought the good fight. He has finished the race. He kept the faith." For him, there is a Crown. 2 Timothy 4:7
Bob was born on October 1, 1947 in Chester MD to James Alexander and Lula Mae Clendaniel Hutchison. He enjoyed the pleasure of growing up on the Eastern Shore, especially a good crab feast.
Bob was a graduate of Stevensville High School, President of the Class of 1965. He attended Wesley College in Dover, however, in 1966 he was drafted and then enlisted in the US Army. He served in the Vietnam War, followed by a tour in Germany. Bob was forever grateful to Pvt. Jim George who saved his life during the war. He later earned an Associate degree from Anne Arundel Community College, while working fulltime.
On November 28, 1968, he married the love of his life, Alva Palmer Hutchison. The two had been classmates and friends since the 2nd grade. As a teen and young man, he worked alongside his father learning carpentry, shaped by a strong work ethic, instilled to "measure twice, cut once" and to love Country music.
Bob had a 34 year career in Information Systems at Baltimore Gas and Electric. His role at BGE afforded him the opportunity to travel the country to share newest technologies to other utility companies across the nation. Bob and Alva enjoyed traveling with friends and hosting legendary parties and family reunions around their pool, under the "shade of the sycamore tree" at their family home on Kent Island.
After retirement, they settled in the Bethany Beach area to enjoy being near the ocean, where they welcomed family and friends to their home and shared the love of a beautiful garden to attract backyard songbirds. Hutch was a member of Mariner's Bethel United Methodist Church, VFW Post # 7234 in Ocean View, Cripple Creek GCC and Salt Pond Golf. He especially enjoyed Mariner's Hackers and VFW Golf. He was known for hitting 300 yard drives...sometimes straight.
Bob is survived by Alva, his wife of 54 years and their two daughters, Dina Clark (Vince) of Centreville, MD and Stacey White (Brian) of Dagsboro, DE. He was Poppy to grandchildren, Vincent, Joshua and Austin Clark and Erin and Cassidy White. Bob is also survived by his mother Lula Mae Hutchison of Stevensville, MD, brother Daniel Hutchison of PA, half-sister Karen Berk of Ohio, beloved Aunt Evelyn Miles of Starr, MD, many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his Dad and best friend, Jimmy Hutchison and his half-sister Constance Montgomery of Texas.
In lieu of flowers, you may choose a memorial gift to the Stevensville High School Alumni Scholarship program; Jannice Edwards, SHS Alumni Treasurer, PO Box 784, Centreville MD 21617. Mariner's Bethel United Methodist Church, Music Ministry, 81 Central Avenue, Ocean View, DE 19970
There will be a Celebration of Life with military honors on Thursday, January 6th at 11 AM at VFW Post #7234, Ocean View, DE. The funeral service will be held at their home church, Kent Island United Methodist Church, on Friday, January 7th at 11 AM. Burial will be private at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Easton MD.
Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, Maryland 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.
