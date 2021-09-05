James Robert Riddle EASTON — James Robert Riddle 85, of Easton, MD passed away peacefully on August 29, 2021. He was born and raised in Philadelphia, served in the U.S. Army and National Guard and moved to Maryland in the 1970s. Jim was a consummate salesman, winning many awards for his sales of access flooring for computers and pre-engineered metal buildings, he owned 2 businesses: Southwestern Contractors and later, Admiral Monograms. He enjoyed boating on the Magothy River with his family and friends. He loved hosting wine and cheese sing-along socials with people he met from the Talbot Hospice group after the death of his beloved wife Joyce.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents Margaret (Reagan) and James Riddle, his wife Joyce (Carr) Riddle, his brother Thomas E. Riddle, his son James M. Riddle, and his grandson Peter Riddle.
He is survived by his brother William J. Riddle and his wife Peggy of Woodbury, NJ, his sister-in-law Rita Riddle of Philadelphia, PA., his daughter Peggy Riddle Maher and husband Philip of Selbyville, DE, son Eugene Riddle and wife Julie of Millersville, MD, his step children Joseph Carr, Jr. and wife Maria of Westminster, MD, Jeffrey Carr and wife Carla of Mount Airy, MD, and grandchildren Kevin Maher, Ryan Maher, Thomas Riddle, Joseph Riddle, Bridget Riddle, Cassidy Riddle, Grace Carr, Daniel Carr and Jack Carr.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life Mass at Our Lady of the Fields Roman Catholic Church at 1070 Cecil Ave. Millersville, MD 21108 at 11am on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, his family asks that contributions be made to your favorite charity.
