James Roger ANNANDALE, VA — Lyons Commander James R. Lyons, USN (Ret.), of Annandale, VA, died on 30 June 2021 at INOVA Hospital.
"Roger" was born in Easton, MD, on 6 October 1935 to William Raymond Lyons and Sara Rittenhouse Lyons. He graduated from Easton High School and attended Johns Hopkins University before entering the U.S. Naval Academy (Sixth Company) and graduating in 1958.
He married his beloved wife, Katherine Johnston Lyons, and completed sea duty before attending Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, where he earned a Civil Engineering degree and then joined the Seabees. During his naval career, he was stationed in Vietnam, Spain, Guam, South Carolina, Rhode Island, and Virginia. During his last duty in Washington, DC, he earned an MBA from George Washington University. His naval experiences included a brief stint following GALVESTON (CLG-3) from port to yard and back; preparation for facilities for the Poseidon system and the Air Force's C5A; and later, taking command of the U.S. Naval Mobile Construction (Seabee) Battalion 40 in Guam.
He returned to the DC area and was stationed there until retiring from the Navy. He then embarked on his second career with George Washington University as the Director of Facilities and Planning. With GWU, he managed design, construction, and maintenance of the university's real property until his final retirement.
Roger loved golfing, hunting, fishing and his family.
He is survived by his wife, Katherine; two children, Kate Herndon (Todd) and John Lyons (Joanne); and four grandchildren, Chris, Daniel, Virginia and Michelle.
A family service was held in Easton, Maryland on July 8th. Memorial Donations may be made in Roger's name to: Wounded Warrior Project, P.O Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.