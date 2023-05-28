James Sudler Cockey, V OXFORD — James Sudler Cockey, V, was a beacon of light to everyone he encountered. James was born on March 5, 2000, at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC.
James Sudler Cockey, V OXFORD — James Sudler Cockey, V, was a beacon of light to everyone he encountered. James was born on March 5, 2000, at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC.
He spent his formative years in both Alexandria, Virginia, where he attended Fort Hunt Elementary School, and each summer and holiday on the Eastern Shore in Oxford, Maryland. From a young age, he took a strong interest in sports. He played in many baseball leagues and was a champion ice hockey player at both West Potomac High School and Saints Peter and Paul. James shared his father's love of sports and together they enjoyed watching sports and going golfing.
James embarked on a new chapter in 2015 when his family moved full-time to Oxford, Maryland where the Cockey, Sudler, Hoyt families have a deep-rooted history dating to the 17th Century and founding of Kent Island.
During his years on the Eastern Shore, he had a passion for sailing and felt at home on the water with family and friends. After graduating from Easton High School in 2018, he started at Chesapeake College. After much hard work, some setbacks along the way, and guidance from his mentor, Catherine Rust, James began to flourish. He earned the title of President of the Chesapeake College SGA where he thrived as a leader.
In 2021, James was accepted to the University of Maryland, College Park. There, he quickly made many new friends and joined the Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity. Like his grandfather, a 1949 graduate of Maryland, he was a Maryland Terrapins fanatic!
Although his life was tragically cut short at the young age of 23, James's journey extended far beyond physical boundaries, as did his boundless love for all he encountered. His genuine warmth and ability to connect deeply with others left an indelible mark on countless lives. Those who were lucky enough to know James know just how contagious and luminous his energy was. James was driven, enthusiastic, creative and had such an excitement for life. His memory will live on forever through his beloved friends and family.
James is survived by his grieving mother and father, Stephanie Kirkby-Cockey and James Sudler Cockey IV, his cherished sister, Natalie, and the Kirkby-Wardell, Hovanec-Wankewycz, Lafleur, and Linnihan families; along with a large extended family and a multitude of friends.
Memorial and Celebration of life will be 5:00 PM JUNE 4 at the Oxford Town Park and 8:00 PM (est) at the Oxford Community Center in Oxford, MD.
For a complete obituary and to leave online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com
