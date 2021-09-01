James Thomas England Sollers "Jim" CULP CREEK, OR — Jim Sollers of Culp Creek Oregon died on August 20, 2021 at the Peacehealth at Riverbend hospital in Eugene just 5 days after developing Covid-19 symptoms. He was fully vaccinated.
Born in Cambridge on September 23, 1942 to James Rogers and Catherine Sollers, and raised in Doncaster, Easton, Jim attended The Country School in Easton and graduated from St. Michaels High School. He served in the Navy as a radar operator on a destroyer in the Pacific fleet off the coast of Vietnam in the early days of that war. After a brief stint back home in Easton, he enlisted in the Coast Guard and served until his retirement on numerous scientific and humanitarian missions in the Arctic and Antarctic, serving on the 1976 maiden voyages of the USCG icebreaker Polar Star.
After retiring from the Coast Guard, Jim moved first to Seattle and then to the Cottage Grove area in Oregon, seeking the tranquility of small towns surrounded by fields and forests along the beautiful Cascade mountain range. A passionate tinkerer, he was continually adapting thrift shop finds to new and imaginative uses.
He loved the town's tolerance for characters, of which he was one, and the various small business owners he met and admired. For years his canine companions on daily strolls and swims along the Row River were his beloved dogs Bear and Flossie.
Jim is survived by his two sisters and their families, Deborah and John Fialka of Denver, their children, Wren and Joseph Fialka, daughter-in-law Kari Knutson, and two great-nieces, Annie and Claire Fialka. Also sister Catherine and Art Wintermyer of Cheverly, MD, their children and spouses, Caitlin and Jerard Lecato, his great-nephew Kyree Lecato, and Duncan Wintermyer and Rachel Riggs.
A burial among many generations of his family and memorial service at Middleham Chapel, Lusby, MD will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances to dfialka587@gmail.com or make a donation in his honor at spreadlovebygiving.org, a 501c3 charity run by his niece Wren to serve homeless and displaced persons across the West.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.