PRESTON — James “Troy” Brooks Sr. of Preston, MD was called home from this present life to his eternal rest on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. He was 56.
He was born on July 31, 1965 in Easton, Maryland the son of the late Tilghman Roscoe Brooks and Armintha S. Hubbard Brooks.
He was married on July 31, 1993 to Simone Pitts Brooks and they made their home in Preston.
After his education he started his working career at Preston Trucking, and later worked for the Caroline County Board of Education as a Bus Driver and a Certified Driver Trainer. He also operated his own transportation and bus business, Bay Breeze Tours LLC for many years.
He was a lifelong member of Mount Calvary United Methodist Church in Preston.
In addition to all of his community involvement, his greatest love was his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Simone Pitts Brooks of Preston, a son, James Brooks, Jr. (Ashley) of Preston, a daughter, Jazmine Brooks of Salisbury, two brothers: David Brooks of Greenbelt, MD, Myron Bruce Brooks (Cynthia) of Vero Beach, FL, and Kimberly Brooks of Preston; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Union Baptist Church in Easton at 11:00. The family will receive friends for a walk through visitation on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg from 5:00 to 7:00, and on Wednesday from 9:00 to the Start of the Service at 11:00. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Preston.
Please respect the family: Facial coverings are required at all services.
