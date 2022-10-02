James W. Handlon OXFORD — Jim Handlon passed away on Wednesday. September 28, 2022, at his home in Oxford, MD, with his loving wife of 31 years Carolyn Burris Handlon at his side, after a battle with esophageal cancer.
Born in Washington DC, Jim was the son of Paul and Nellie Handlon. Jim lived most of his professional career in McLean, VA, and Oxford, MD, where he was admired by many as a leading business and community leader. After graduating from the University of North Carolina and later earning an MBA from George Washington University, Jim became a highly experienced business executive with 30+ years of combined Fortune 50 executive operations management and "Big Five" business transformation & performance improvement consulting. Jim started his career at Marriott, followed by executive roles with global firms like Towers Perrin and Ernst & Young. Later as the Co-Founder and the Chief Executive Officer of Bottomline Partners, Jim focused on his firm's mission to help make good companies better and great companies outstanding. Under Jim's vision, Bottomline Partners became known for delivering high-impact business growth results for clients by employing a strategic initiatives execution approach of driving revenue and increasing profit.
While Jim's true love was his bride, Carolyn, he also loved the game of golf, and was an avid player throughout his life. Starting at a young age, he excelled early and was later recruited to play for his alma mater, UNC, and played as a leading ACC standout for his four (4) years as a Tar Heel. Jim later joined Congressional Country Club where he was a highly competitive member of the Club's golf team as well as a volunteer at PGA TOUR events and USGA Championships for several decades. The game has always been a major part of Jim's life and in his later years, he loved nothing more than helping young kids develop into golfers, several of whom went on to play at NCAA Division 1 schools. His commitment to excellence in the game (and life) was recognized by many.
Moreover, Jim will especially be remembered for his heartfelt gratitude and consistent support for his family, friends, colleagues, and frontline service workers. His long list of Gratitudes include: "Greet each day joyfully and spread your spirit; Glow with care and earned respect for others; Always value and respect what others contribute; Teach and share with others your insightful knowledge and wisdom" and many others. In essence, Jim gave to everyone, and anyone that was fortunate to have met him is a better person as a result.
In addition to his wife, Carolyn, Jim is survived by his mother-in-law, Margaret Burris; his brothers-in-law, Philip Burris (Reena) and Thomas Burris; and his sister-in-law, Cynthia Brooks (Tilden).
A Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 11:30am at the Church of the Holy Trinity, 502 S. Morris Street, Oxford, MD. In lieu of flowers, Jim's passion was giving back to the younger generation and the game of golf, so please consider a donation to the Golf At The Highest Level Foundation (GATHL) which will be used to support scholarships for young people in need of support or the Talbot Hospice Foundation.
For online condolences, go to www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.