James William Stokes, Jr. FEDERALSBURG — James W. Stokes, Jr. 84, of was unexpectedly called to his eternal resting place on July 29, 2021. He entered this world on April 2, 1937 in Bunnell, FL and grew up as a child in Bridgeville, DE. He was the son of the late James William Stokes, Sr., fondly known as "Red Cap", and Della (Washington) Stokes.
James married the love of his life, Dorothy Lee Jackson, on June 26, 1960. James is survived by his daughters Delisia Foster (Paul), Evelyn Maddox (Phillip) , and grandchildren Semia Smith (Demar), Anijah Wilson, Ingrid Ross, Jullion Taylor, Lakesha Ross, Tiara Jones and Lorenzo Brown, Jr., Phillip Maddox, Jr., Tikiah Brown, Jamie Swain. He also leaves behind a host of family, loved ones and friends.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his son Marcus Stokes and four older sisters.
James was a proud veteran of the United States Army.
His life will be celebrated on August 7th at Union United Methodist Church at 301 North Main Street in Federalsburg, MD at 1PM. The viewing will be held at the church between 11AM and 1PM on August 7th. The full obituary can be found online at www.framptom.com.
