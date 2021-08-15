Jane A. Williams DENTON — On Tuesday, August 10th, 2021, Jane A. Williams passed away at the age of 75.
Jane was a 1964 graduate of North Caroline High School and retired from Willow Construction in 2012.
Her early years were spent as an avid 4H member developing her passion for sewing, crafting, and baking. Throughout her life she was known for never forgetting to acknowledge her loved ones on each and every holiday, big or small, and creating delicious and beautiful baked goods to share with family, friends, and co-workers. As a grandmother she was an active playmate, up for anything that made her grandchildren smile: games, paints, playdough, dress-up, movies and dinner dates.
She is preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Helen Aden of Denton, Maryland and a baby brother Floyd R. Aden Jr. She is survived by her children Debbie Williams (Bryan) of Seville, Ohio, Eddie Williams (Connie) of Goldsboro, North Carolina, a brother Thomas Aden, of Denton, Maryland, a sister, Jean Good of Denton, Maryland, 4 grandchildren: Trey, Zoe, Cole, Tyler and Rylee, and many nieces and nephews.
Jane's last days were spent in the loving care of Compass Regional Hospice. The family would like to thank each and every staff member that took care of her during her final days, and lovingly supported the family. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr. Centreville, MD 21617, Attn: Kenda.
Memorials services will be announced at a later date. To offer online condolences please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
