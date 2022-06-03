Jane Ellen Hyatt Seagraves ESTERO, FLORIDA — Jane Ellen Hyatt (Seagraves) was relieved of pain and suffering from dementia and end stage kidney disease on May 31 as she went to peace with her Father in heaven.
Jane was born in Charleston, West Virginia. In her early childhood the family moved to Marlinton, West Virginia. Raised and educated in Marlinton, she excelled in education and ultimately graduated as valedictorian of her high school class. Receiving a scholarship to West Virginia Institute of Technology, she majored in accounting and graduated cum laude, She was listed in Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities in recognition of her outstanding academic record, leadership, and social activity contributions. It was at WVIT that she met and married her husband of sixty years, William Hyatt of Lansdowne, Maryland. On graduation from Tech, she was hired as the first woman auditor in the West Virginia state's business division.
The couple later moved to Knoxville, Tennessee where Jane worked as an auditor and business specialist for several public accounting firms. On the birth of their children, the couple made the decision that the most important job Jane could do was to move out of the workforce and stay at home and raise the children (Bill and Holly) which she did.
A business move for Bill sent the family to Easton, Md. The children entering elementary school at the time, Jane volunteered at the local schools, and later taught crafts part-time in a nursing home. An early adopter, she took computer courses at Chesapeake College and later was recruited to teach those same courses at the college. Subsequently, she was instrumental in opening, teaching and managing The Computer Shoppe in Easton.
A congregant at Trinity Cathedral Episcopal Church, Jane sang in the choir and was active in a number of other church activities. Jane was a dedicated gardener (roses you wouldn't believe), baker of holiday treats, a huge fan of both Thrasher's French fries at the boardwalk in Ocean City, Md. or a dozen crabs at Oxford's Pier Street Marina.
Through the years Jane became a collector and talented crafts person. Her collections included over one hundred dolls and as many demitasse cups. She excelled in sewing, quilting and beading, as well as creating Faberge-like eggs.
Upon the college graduations of their children, Jane and her husband retired and traveled widely. They initially bought a travel trailer and traveled all over the continental United States and Canada. Two major trips were a fifteen thousand mile trip across the country, through Canada, and up the Al Can highway to and through Alaska and a five thousand mile trip following the Lewis and Clark Trail. They also took some twenty two ocean and river cruises visiting the Caribbean, China, Russia and most of Europe, all of which, to her delight, enhanced Jane's collections before officially retiring to the Cascades Community in Estero, Florida fifteen years ago. There she joined the Cascades sewing club making quilts for disadvantaged children and tutored migrant children at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, as well as working in the church's Pennywise Thrift Shop.
Survivors include her husband William Hyatt Jr.; a son William Hyatt III, his wife Elizabeth and children Hannah and John; a daughter, Holly Coleman, her husband Jason and children Ella and Otto; and a most beloved cat, aptly named Trouble.
There will be a funeral service followed by a reception at ll AM on Saturday, June 4, at St Mary's Episcopal Church, Bonita Springs, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jane's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
To sign her guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home (239) 992-4982
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.