Jane O. Menard Oliver EASTON — Jane Oliver Menard was born in Washington DC on September 27, 1947, to Covey Thomas and Barbara Hauer Oliver. While growing up she lived in various places around the United States and spent time living in Colombia, Brazil, and Mexico.
Jane graduated from George Washington University with a degree in journalism. She then began a career as a newspaper journalist which brought her to Louisiana. While in Louisiana she met her former husband, Lloyd Menard Jr. After a career in Louisiana and Maryland she worked for the State of Louisiana until her retirement. Jane died at her family home in Easton, Maryland on June 21, 2021.
She is survived by her son, Covey, her daughter-in-law Nicole, her grandchildren Ella and Luke, her sisters Lucy Campbell, and Scotti Oliver, her brother Jeff Oliver, and her former step-sons, Randy and Royd Menard. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Woodlief Oliver.
Jane always had a love of music and art and pursued those passions whenever she could. She was known for her feisty attitude and unique outlook on life.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Unicef or the charity of your choice. For online condolences, visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.