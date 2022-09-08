Janet Anne Tritapoe TRAPPE — Janet Anne Tritapoe of Trappe, MD, died peacefully at home on September 2, 2022. She was 69 years old.
APG Chesapeake
Janet Anne Tritapoe TRAPPE — Janet Anne Tritapoe of Trappe, MD, died peacefully at home on September 2, 2022. She was 69 years old.
Born to Margaret and William Gannon in Easton, MD, Janet worked in banking for 17 years and then went on to work in customer service for the Celeste Corporation in Easton where she retired after 25 years. She also worked as a caregiver for two years and a bookkeeper for four years. After Janet retired, she worked with the Special Riders of Talbot County, which provides therapeutic horseback riding and hippotherapy for individuals with disabilities.
Janet married John Tritapoe, a former Maryland State Trooper and well-known officer of the Talbot County Sheriff's Department who served as the DARE officer (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) for local schools. They traveled together on cruises to the Panama Canal, Alaska, Barbados, and Janet's favorite, St. John's. Janet also loved jewelry, especially anything that sparkled, and her beloved dogs.
She is survived by her husband, John; niece, Sarah Craft; nephew, William Spicher; great-nephew, Gannon Craft; stepdaughter, Tara Swafford; stepson, John Tritapoe, Jr.; brother Marion L. Gannon; and sister, Mary L. Spicher.
A visitation will take place at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Easton at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at the church at 12 p.m. following the visitation. Burial will be at Old Spring Hill Cemetery in Easton.
In lieu of flowers, Janet's family requests that memorial donations go to the Talbot Humane Society, P.O. Box 1143, Easton, MD or to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton, MD.
For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
APG Chesapeake
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.