Janet Howie EASTON — Janet Howie of Easton passed away peacefully on February 26, 2022, two days after celebrating her 98th birthday. Janet was born February 24, 2022, in Norristown, PA, to Raymond and Elizabeth Middleton.
From an early age, Janet developed a love of birds. This love stemmed from her father, who had one of the first national bird banding stations. Together they were active with the Audubon Society for many years. Janet also had a love of tennis and would humbly talk about being a nationally ranked amateur.
In later years, Janet took joy in volunteering. She was particularly proud of the volunteer work she did with the American Red Cross.
Janet was preceded on death by her husband of 62 years, Kenneth Howie, Jr. She is survived by their three children, Elizabeth Stewart Schaefer, Kenneth Howie III, and John DeHart Howie. She was the cherished grandmother of 6 and great grandmother of 8.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janet's name to the American Red Cross, or the Wounded Warrior Project.
