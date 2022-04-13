Janet J. Todd Jones CAMBRIDGE — Janet Jones Todd, 82 of Cambridge, Maryland passed away peacefully on Friday evening, April 8, 2022 at Talbot Hospice in Easton.
Born in Cambridge, Maryland on July 18, 1939 she was the daughter of the late Brady F. and Edith Bloodsworth Jones.
Janet attended the local schools and graduated from South Dorchester High School with the class of 1957.
On December 6, 1968 Janet married Philip Wayne Todd and they made their home in Cambridge. Wayne died on July 24, 2021.
She was an Assistant School Bus Aide and transported children to and from school for 20 years. She took great pleasure in watching the children grow from year to year.
Janet was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Secretary and a member of the American Legion Post #91.
She enjoyed traveling to Florida, the Mid West and Myrtle Beach which was a time spent with her family whom she loved very much. If there was a card game brewing you better believe Janet would be the first one to the table. She loved her card games. Janet was a social butterfly and enjoyed socializing with her friends. She took great pride in keeping her yard and house looking immaculate. Janet was well known for being the best dressed lady in the area. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and her close knit neighbors.
Janet is survived by her children Greg Whitten (Margaret) and Kim Whitten (Barbara Newnam) ; grandchildren Blake Whitten (Jordan) and Meredith Whitten Thompson (TJ); great grandchildren Oliver and Oxten Whitten and Whittlee Thompson; sister in-law Phyllis Cook (Hank); brother-in-law Arthur Todd (Carolyn); several nieces and nephews and a special friend Gale Mitchell.
Preceded in her death besides her parents and husband was a brother Wayne Jones.
A funeral service will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Secretary on Friday, April 15, 2022 beginning 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Steve Bloodsworth officiating. A viewing will be held 2 hours prior to the service at the church.
Interment will follow the service at Old Trinity Church Cemetery in Church Creek.
Serving as pallbearers will be Blake Whitten, TJ Thompson, Herbie Messick, Danny Handley, Howard Todd and Danny Windsor.
Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Condon, Randy Hunt, Donnie Smith and Kirk Bloodsworth.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Janet's name can be sent to Cambridge South Dorchester Sports Boosters, 2475 Cambridge Beltway, Cambridge, MD 21613, Jr. Achievement of the Eastern Shore, 327 Tilghman Road, #100, Salisbury, MD 21801 or Choptank Lighthouse Foundation, P.O. Box 1235, Cambridge, MD 21613.
Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge.
To share online condolences with the family, please visit www.newcombcollins.com.
