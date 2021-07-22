Janet S. Colman RIDGELY — Janet S. Colman of Ridgely, MD, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the UMSMC at Easton, MD with her husband at her side. She was 69 years old.
Born in Easton, Mrs. Colman was the daughter of the late Margaret C. Andrew. She was a 1969 graduate of Q.A. County High School in Centreville, MD. She had worked for many years at I.M.S. in Ridgely and for the past 15 years had worked at Furuno in Denton, MD.
Mrs. Colman is survived by her husband, Frank Raymond Colman of Ridgely; a sister, Marcella Pollard of Ridgely; and three nephews and two nieces: Brian Benfer of Hillsboro, John Pollard of Ridgely, Bobby Pollard of Ridgely, Carol Pollard of Ridgely, and Donna Benfer Pearson of Salisbury, MD. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret A. Andrew and Dorothy Benfer.
There will be a viewing/visitation from 5 until 7 on Monday, July 26th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. 2nd Street in Denton. The funeral service will be private. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
