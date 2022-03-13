Janice Claire White Bain-Kerr FREDERICK — Janice Claire White Bain-Kerr, 80, passed away on March 1, 2022, in Frederick, Maryland. Mrs. Bain-Kerr was born in Philippi, West Virginia, and attended public schools in Randolph and Tucker Counties. She received her BA from Davis & Elkins College in 1963, and her Master's in Library Science from the University of Maryland College Park in 1966. She was employed by academic and special libraries nation-wide, the latter focused on transportation research. She served as Associate Dean of Library Sciences and University College Librarian at Troy State University; and Head of Access Services and Coordinator of Fee-Based Information Services at the University of Central Florida. In retirement, she continued to consult on academic and distance education services.
Most of her specialized library career was spent in Washington DC and San Francisco, working with the Washington Center for Metropolitan Studies; the National Transportation Policy Study Commission; the Transportation Research Board; the National Research Council; and the National Transportation Library. In San Francisco she worked for the consulting firm Manalytics. Throughout her career she was an active member of the American Library Association and the Special Libraries Association, serving on divisions and committees of both. In retirement, she was involved in the leadership of the League of Women Voters (Maryland) and participated in hospice services and breast cancer research organizations.
She is survived by her son, Alexander Bain; her sisters, Julia White Smail; Jane White Ferguson; and Ruth White Dunleavy; eight nieces and nephews; two stepchildren, Andrew Kerr and April Kerr Miller; and numerous step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Lorraine Ann White; and her husband, James Wilson Kerr III (Lt. Col., United States Army).
Donations in Janice's name may be made to the Davis and Elkins College Choir, 100 Campus Drive, Elkins, WV 26241.
