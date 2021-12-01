Janice Evelyn Knauss GOLDSBORO — Janice Evelyn Knauss of Goldsboro, Maryland passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus in Dover, DE. She was 50.
Janice (Jae) was born on January 18, 1971 in Chester, PA, the daughter of the late Herbert Rively and Rylene Elliott Rively.
She graduated from North Caroline High School with the class of 1989. She later studied business management and earned her Bachelor's degree from Wesley College. After graduating college, she worked as a copy editor for Chesapeake Publishing before becoming a full-time homemaker and caregiver for her children.
She met her husband Chris while working at Chesapeake Publishing in Easton. They have two children: Claire and Lukas.
Jae liked to paint and complete arts and crafts projects, and was a part-time instructor at The Foundry arts center in Denton, Maryland. She loved to spend time with her family, watch TV, and enjoy the comforts of home.
She is survived by her husband, Chris Knauss, and their two children, Claire Knauss and Lukas Knauss, all of Goldsboro; two sisters: Elaine Ann Allen of Crofton, MD, and Rylynn Susanne Brown of Goldsboro; a brother, Mark Rively of Dover, DE; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Framptom Funeral Home - Fleischauer Chapel in Greenwood, DE. The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Saint Johnstown Cemetery in Greenwood. Donations can be made to the Janice Knauss Memorial Fund: https://gofund.me/ccc423ef
