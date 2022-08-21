Janice F. Stevens EASTON — Janice F. Stevens passed from this life to spend eternity in heaven with her Lord and Savior on August 15, 2022.
Born on March 16, 1940, she was the third child of Everett M. Stevens and Mildred E. Harding Stevens of Trappe, MD.
On September 14, 1956, Janice married Melvin E. Faulkner from which a son, James K. Faulkner, was born. She later married George E. Stevens of Trappe, MD, who passed away in September of 2006.
In her varied career, she worked for Bata Shoe Store, WT Grant Co., Sears Roebucks & Co., and the State of Maryland Department of Unemployment Insurance before retiring in 2005.
Janice was very involved in her community and her children's and grandchildren's activities. She served on the National Rural Letter Carriers (RLC) Association Auxiliary and the Maryland RLC Association. Janice supported her children's participation in the Boys and Girl Scouts, little league baseball and softball programs, their school's PTA, and the US Bowling Center Association. She was a member of the Cambridge MD Church of the Nazarene board, as well as Sunday school teacher, secretary, and choir member.
Janice spent her time enjoying the company of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, as well as walking, reading, crocheting, working with young children, singing, and bowling.
Her survivors include her son, James K. Faulkner (Becky); stepdaughter Brenda S. Leaf (Carville); seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Nina Oberg; nephew, Eric (AJ); niece, Rhonda (Duncan).
Janice was blessed and grateful for all her special friends and caregivers.
She was predeceased by her brother, James Stevens.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022 from 6 to 8 pm at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Easton. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 10 am at the Church of the Nazarene, 97 Sandy Hill Road in Cambridge, MD 21613. Burial will follow at Landing Neck Cemetery, Trappe, MD 21673.
Memorial donations may be made to the Church of the Nazarene, 97 Sandy Hill Road in Cambridge, MD 21613 or Talbot Hospice House, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.
For more information or for online condolences, go to www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
