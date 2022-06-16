Janice Merle Lang CHESTER — Janice Merle Lang of Chester passed away on June 11, 2022. She was 83 years old.
Janice was born on November 22, 1938 to the late Ridgley Kellenberger and the late Norma Wade Kellenberger.
After graduating high school Janice studied at Strayer prior to being married to W. Dale Lang for 66 years.
Along with her parents, Janice is predeceased by her daughter Deborah Dorr.
She is survived by her beloved husband Wilson Dale Lang of Chester, son David Lang and his spouse Lisa Lang of Glen Rock, PA, daughter Dale Ann Lang and Kevin Butler of Parkville, and grandchildren Daniel Dorr of Centerville, MD and Erin Lang Foore and her spouse Logan Foore of Glen Rock, PA.
A visitation will be held on Monday, June 20th from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 21st at 10:00 am at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 106 Shamrock Road Chester, MD 21619. A burial will take place in Chesterfield Cemetery.
