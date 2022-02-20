Jay Hopkins Quimby CENTREVILLE — Jay Hopkins Quimby of Centreville, MD passed away on February 16, 2022 at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton, MD. He was 71.
Jay was born on November 29, 1950. He was the son of the late Joseph S. Quimby Sr. and Helen Larrimore Quimby. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Joseph S. Quimby Jr. (Sonny). Jay was born and raised in Queen Anne's County and was a retired farmer. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, the outdoors, following little league baseball and the Baltimore Orioles.
Jay is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Quimby Mansfield (Tony); son Charles Matthew Quimby (girlfriend Ashley Dukes); grandchildren Megan and Hunter Mansfield; sister Joan Dawkins (Donald); sister-in-law Margaret Quimby and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial visitation and service will be held on Monday, February 21, 2022 from 10am-12pm at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newman Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Goodwill Fire Company, EMS Division.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.