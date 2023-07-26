Jean E. Dean DENTON — Jean E. Dean of Denton, MD, passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Compass Hospice in Centreville, MD. She was 89 years old.
Jean E. Dean DENTON — Jean E. Dean of Denton, MD, passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Compass Hospice in Centreville, MD. She was 89 years old.
Born in Greensboro, MD on August 12, 1933, Mrs. Dean was the daughter of the late Walter Raver and Lillian Baynard Raver. Her husband, George Arthur Dean, Sr., died June 15, 2001.
A life-long resident of Caroline County, she was a 1951 graduate of Greensboro High School where she was very active in sports. Mrs. Dean had been a Secretary for George A. Reach Co. in Greensboro, retiring after 24 years. She had also worked in the Greensboro School cafeteria for many years. She was Past President and Life Member of the American Legion Caroline Unit 29 Auxiliary and was a Past President and Life Member of the Greensboro Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary. She was also a member of the St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Denton.
Mrs. Dean is survived by a daughter, Linda D. Walls and her husband Bobby Walls, Jr. of Ridgely, MD; a nephew, Richard Lee Pursley and his wife Julia of Greensboro and their three children: Jessica, Michael, and Martin and their three children, Indigo, Thomas, and James; two grandchildren: T. J. Wyatt of Denton and Bobby Walls, III and his wife Jessica of Greensboro; two great grandchildren, Brittany Wyatt of Denton and Austin Walls of Greensboro; and a great great grandchild, Aubrey Lynch. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Dean was preceded in death by her sister, Irene Pursley.
Funeral services will be held at 10:45 on Friday, July 28th at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 South Second Street in Denton where friends may call from 4 until 6 pm on Thursday evening. There will be an American Legion Auxiliary Memorial service at 10:45 on Friday before the service. The interment will be at 12 noon in the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to American Legion Post 29 Auxiliary, P.O. Box 517, Denton, MD 21629.
