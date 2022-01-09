Jean Grace (Flacco) Bowman PRESTON — It is with great sadness and heartbreak that we announce the passing of our amazing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Jean Grace (Flacco) Bowman on January 1, 2022. She devoted her life to her family and was a wonderful friend to so many. Jean was pre-deceased by husband, Harold R. Bowman, her parents Antonio and Domenica Flacco, and her brother, Anthony Flacco. She is survived by her son Harold L. Bowman (Cheryle), and daughters Ruth McCord (Mac), Jeanne Trice (Jeff) and Ann Ferkler (Tom). She dearly loved and was so proud of her grandchildren Eric Bowman (Susan), Ryan Bowman (Amy), Jessica Johnston (David), Kate McCord (Rob), Sean McCord, and Holli Trott (Orlando), Noah Ferkler (Aubrey), and Sarah Ferkler, and her great-grandchildren Austin (Taylor), Tyler (Kali), and Harold Bowman, Trinity, Felicity, Ethan, and Esme Bowman, and Kaylee and Nicholas Johnston. She also leaves behind her beloved brother Louis Flacco, and sister-in-law Barbara Flacco.
Born in Philadelphia, PA on April 5, 1928, Jean grew up in Wildwood, NJ, where her family owned and operated Flacco's Market. After marriage, Jean moved first to Annville and then to Cleona, PA and later to Denton, MD. Long known and cherished by all for the love she put into her cooking and baking, Jean loved entertaining and sharing meals and her wonderful baked goods with her friends and family. She was an active member of the Rip Roarin' Red Hatters and dearly loved the friends she had made there, as well as the members of her church family at Ames U.M. Church. Her unconditional love for her family and friends were evident in all that she did each day.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Jean's lifelong favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
