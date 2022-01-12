Jean H. Joiner GREENSBORO — Jean H. Joiner of Greensboro, MD, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, January 9, 2022, with her family by her side. She was 91 years old.
Born in Ridgely, MD, Mrs. Joiner was the daughter of the late James Henry Hevalow and Margaret Louise Cade Hevalow. Her husband, William T. Joiner, died May 17, 2021.
Mrs. Joiner graduated from the Ridgely High School and married her beloved husband, Bill, in 1948. She had been a lab technician for ConAgra for many years, retiring in 1993. She and her husband were faithful members of the Greensboro Baptist Church and she belonged to the Gideons Auxiliary.
Mrs. Joiner is survived by a son, D. Wayne Joiner and his wife, Donna, of Dover, DE; three grandchildren: Kathy Chambers and her husband, Carl, of Bedford, VA, Karen Joiner of Harrington, DE, and William "Bill" Joiner of Lewes, DE; six great-grandchildren: Cody Chambers (Evelyn), Ashley Smith, Christopher Chambers (Emily), Rachael Smith, Hayden Peery, and Donovan Peery; six great-grandchildren: Mikaela Dixon, Kennadi Dolly, Chloe Chambers, Dominik Dolly, Caroline Chambers, and Andrew "AJ" Smith; and a sister, Joyce Hill, of Greensboro. She will be so greatly missed by her family, who loved her dearly.
The committal service will be private for the immediate family only. At 12:00 on Sunday, January 16, there will be a celebration of Mrs. Joiner's life with her family and friends in the Family Life Center at the Greensboro Baptist Church in Greensboro, MD.
In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Joiner had asked for friends to donate to either the Gideons International, PO Box 11, Bethlehem, MD 21609 or to the Greensboro Baptist Church, PO Box 66, Greensboro, MD 21639.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.