Jean Neal Cannon EASTON — Jean Neal Cannon passed away on November 27, 2021, at her home in Easton. She was 92.
Born May 8, 1929, in Cambridge, MD, she was the daughter of the late Rex and Nelly Neal of Bucktown, MD.
Jean graduated from Cambridge High School. She worked as an administrator for C&P Telephone Company, as well as working as a highly valued instructional teacher at Mount Pleasant Elementary School, and also worked as a veteran's coordinator at Chesapeake College for over 30 years.
Jean loved to spend time with family and friends, loved watching her grandchildren in their sporting events, she loved playing tennis and also playing bridge with her friends. Jean was an avid Ravens and Orioles fan. She was involved in many local organizations, including volunteering her time at Easton Memorial Hospital for many years.
She is survived by her sister Mary Ann Aaron and her four grandchildren, G.R. Cannon (Courtney), Allison Holland (James), Chase Brewer (Jess), Missy Helgason (Don), and one great grandson Crue Cannon, whom she loved greatly. She was preceded in death by her husband Tom Cannon, her daughter Donna Brewer, her sons Ricky Cannon and Ron Cannon.
Mrs. Cannon will have a private service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Talbot Hospice Foundation, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.
For online tributes, please visit Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home fhnfuneralhome.com
