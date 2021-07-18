Jean Tubman Cantwell EASTON — Jean Tubman Cantwell, 98, of Easton passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Candle Light Cove. She was born in Hurlock on April 7, 1923 to the late Grover Tubman and Pauline Coulburn Tubman.
Jean grew up on the family farm in the East New Market area. She graduated from Cambridge High School in 1941, where she was a member of the track and field team and a Maryland State Champion basketball team. She worked for many years with C&P Telephone Company as a telephone operator, and later in the business office. In July of 1941, she married Frank Cantwell, with whom she enjoyed 66 years of marriage upon his death in July of 2007.
Jean is survived by her daughter Charlotte Cantwell Coleman of Easton; her son Rick and wife Janet of Cambridge; her brother Robert Tubman and his wife Jay of Patterson, New Jersey; her grandchildren Dr. Cynda Jean Hill of Easton, Lynda Marie Hill of Cambridge, Will Hill of Easton, Carrie Cantwell Williams and husband Tim of Edgewater; and great grandchildren Claire, Camille, and Caleb Williams. Besides her parents and her husband, Jean is preceded in death by her siblings Ruth Tubman, E. LaRue Mowbray, Lucille T. Coulburn, Isabel T. Tieder, Agnes T. Stansbury, Hazel C. Messick, Barbara Lane, Ned Tubman, and Jack Tubman.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Thomas Funeral Home, P.A.
