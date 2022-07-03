Jeannette Elizabeth Swartz CORDOVA — Jeannette Elizabeth Swartz of Cordova, MD, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many earned her angel wings on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Jeannette was born on September 16, 1933, in Greensboro, Maryland. She was the daughter of the late Frank William Schmitt and Blanche Pollard Schmitt. She worked for Allen Foods in Cordova and McCord's Laundry in Easton prior to accepting the job she loved most, babysitting her grandchildren along with many other children she loved as her own. Her family was most important to her and she preferred the names of Mom and Mom-Mom above all else and it was obvious by the way she cared for her children and grandchildren. She beamed with pride through all of their accomplishments and supported them through difficult times.
She was married to her sweetheart, Carl Elwood Swartz, for 62 years prior to is passing in 2020. She took her wedding vows seriously and when Carl became ill with dementia, she cared for him. They were blessed with five children: Bonnie Foster (Kenny) of Georgia, Charles "Tuffy" Swartz of Utah, Patty Blunt of Greensboro, Brenda Forbes-Buter (Mike) of Cordova, and Carla Callahan (Howard) of Cordova; grandchildren Lisa Haley (Larry), Timmy Foster (Autumn), Jason Swartz (Sandy), Cathy Jo Sherwood, Ryan Forbes (Jocelyn), Jennifer Meintzer (Jeff), Buddy Callahan (Julie), and Robbie Callahan (Katie); great-grandchildren Nikki Swartz, Renee Swartz, Josh Swartz, Samantha Tuten, Kayla Haley, Tyler Haley, Heather Horney, Katie Horney, Anna Foster, Jessica Foster, Calvin Truong, Matthew Truong, CJ Swartz, Whitley Forbes, Georgia Forbes, Walker Forbes, Henry Callahan, Harper Callahan, Kennedy Callahan, Clay Callahan, Evie Meintzer, and Callie Elizabeth Meintzer; siblings Marie Buckle of Ridgley, Charles Schmitt (Sharon) of Easton, and Rose Bates of Preston; many great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; special sister-in-law Agnes Swartz Blades of Easton; and special friends PeeWee & Diane West and Doris Shaffer.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by: her son-in-law Woody Forbes; grandchildren April Foster and Christopher Callahan; and siblings Frank Schmitt, Jr., Clarence "Whity" Schmitt, Matilda "Tillie" Walls, Stella Harris and Beatrice Collins.
Jeanette was the most selfless and compassionate person her children and grandchildren had the pleasure and good fortune to call Mom and Mom-Mom. Even during her last days with them she was concerned about them, wanting to make sure they were going to be alright. Her motherly kindness and concern for them was never-ending. September 16, 1933 - June 28, 2022, the tiny dash between the dates serves as an emblem of time here on earth, and although small, it stands for all of our years of life and worth, worth determined by how we lived each day. Jeanette's days were filled with goodness, a big heart and so much love. When we die, memories will bring grateful, loving tears to all the lives touched by the dash between the years. There are many, many tears today for Jeanette's family.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S Harrison Street, Easton. The family requests that all dress casually and wear comfortable shoes, as their mom would wish. Burial will be private.
Expressions of sympathy and memorial donations may be made to Friends of Hospice, P.O. Box 2052, Easton, MD 21601 or to the Cordova Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 102, Cordova, MD 21625.
